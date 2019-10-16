Nigeria’s Minister of Transport explores private sector investment in airport projects

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, said that significant investment is needed to facilitate the nation’s medium-and long-term airport infrastructure plans

“As a result of limited resources for capital projects development, the government is exploring the possibility of private sector participation towards the realisation of the industries’ potentials,” he added.

According to him, “The aviation industry in Nigeria has not been without its peculiar problems in the recent past, which includes but not limited to weak airlines and decaying infrastructure.”

“The ministry of transportation in collaboration with relevant parastatals and agencies have drawn up short term plans that are currently being implemented of which the travelling public will take notice of the improvements,” he revealed.

“These plans include the expeditious completion of ongoing airports remodelling projects at Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt and the decongestion of airports access roads among several others. The new terminal in Lagos will generate additional 15mn passengers annually making a total of 30 million passengers yearly nationwide, the minister noted.

He said that adequate technology will be used to enhance security at the nation’s airports and that it will also be complemented by customised staff training.

He explained that, in accordance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and the International Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 17, the federal government is seeking to modernise and streamline the national airport security apparatus in order to ensure that security surveillance and enforcement is seamless and more effective.

“This will also improve facilitation and passenger experience. The use of appropriate technology and customised training for security personnel will play a major role in this process. The purpose of all these measures is to work smarter in achieving stated goals and targets,” he concluded.