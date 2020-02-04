Swissport wins Air Tanzania hub management deal

Swissport, the global provider of airport ground services and air cargo handling, has been awarded a contract for hub management services for Air Tanzania, the national carrier of the East African country

Starting this month at the airports of Dar es Salaam (DAR) and Kilimanjaro (JRO), Swissport will provide check-in and gate services, baggage handling, moving of aircraft, cargo loading and aviation security services for 21 flights daily. The new partnership further expands the company’s growing presence on the African continent.

“We are delighted that Air Tanzania has chosen to rely on Swissport’s high quality, reliable and efficient operational services at its hub airports in Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro,” said Jeroen de Clercq, head of sub-Sahara and Israel, at Swissport International.

Swissport staff will be servicing Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A220s and Bombardier Q400 aircraft for Air Tanzania, which the carrier operates to ten Tanzanian and six international destinations.

In addition to the Air Tanzania hubs, Swissport operates major hubs for leading airlines worldwide among them Washington Dulles (IAD) for United Express, Viracopos (VCP) for Azul Airlines and Helsinki (HEL) for Finnair.