Volga-Dnepr Group aids emergency Ebola delivery

Created: Thursday, 17 October 2019 08:28

Volga-Dnepr Group assisted in the Mйrieux Foundation’s efforts to control the Ebola virus disease epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by undertaking a special cargo flight last week carrying mobile bio-medical laboratories

One of their fleets of twelve AN124-100 aircraft was specially positioned at Lyon-Saint Exupery Airport (France) on Tuesday 8 October in response to the urgent needs of the Merieux Foundation and its logistics partner, Bioport Logistique, France.

The emergency cargo flight carried three 40ft “plug and play” mobile container laboratories built in the Rhone-Alpes region of France belonging to the Merieux Foundation as well as a mobile laboratory truck belonging to the Praesens Foundation of Belgium.

The cargo was transported to Kigali, Rwanda by the unique capabilities of Volga-Dnepr’s AN124 before being transferred overland to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo where the government National Institute for Biomedical research will operate the life-saving laboratories.

The Merieux Foundation had first received the call to respond to this national emergency back in July and within two months, the special biosafety level 2 and level 3 containers were ready to be shipped by Volga-Dnepr. These laboratories are essential to perform reliable and rapid diagnostic tests and to ensure biological monitoring of patients. The containers were joined on the giant AN124 by the truck-based mobile laboratory from Praesens, working in conjunction with the Africa Centres for Disease control and prevention.

Volga-Dnepr Group was chosen for this operation because of its efforts in supporting the emergency needs of the Humanitarian sector and due to its long history in providing airlifts of mobile hospitals and equipment. Volga-Dnepr staff from its commercial HQ in London, UK attended the loading in Lyon airport and were able to offer aircraft tours to the assembled French press agencies as well as to senior figures from the Merieux Foundation, Bioport Logistique and the Praesens Foundation.