IVECO shares business opportunities at truck body builder convention in Turkey

Created: Friday, 06 September 2019 04:32

IVECO organised a convention in Istanbul on 11 July for the truck body builders across Turkey to discuss new business opportunities in African and Middle East (AME) markets and present the latest vehicles in its product range

More than 100 truck body builders attended the convention. Among them, around 70 per cent of the participants specialise in the light and medium segments, manufacturing body types ranging from the box body to more complex superstructures such as road sweeping and waste disposal. The other 30 per cent specialises in the heavy segment with applications such as mixers, tippers and trailers.

Tansu Giz, marketing director of IVECO Turkey, said that they organised the event to offer truck body builders new opportunities abroad since the Turkish market has contracted for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

He added that IVECO Turkey had reached the third position in the market ranking for the 3.5-tonne segment.

Fabio Pellegrinelli, medium-heavy line and CKD manager for Africa and Middle East (AME) markets, presented an outlook of the commercial vehicles industry in the AME region and highlighted the capillarity of IVECO’s sales and service network in these markets.

Andrea Scollo, AME key account, direct sales and tenders manager, stated, “IVECO works with Turkish bodybuilders with a dedicated team, and a dedicated tropicalised line-up to support them to exploit the opportunities offered by the African and Middle Eastern perimeter. This area is rapidly changing: we are facing the challenge of a competitive market where flexibility and affordability are not enough anymore; it is increasingly necessary to set up an assembly plant locally to comply with local import regulations. We strongly believe in Turkish bodybuilders.”

IVECO presented the updated website dedicated to truck body builders, which provides IVECO’s technical drawings and guidelines for fitting bodies to each model and version in its vehicle offering.

The meeting ended with a guided walkaround of the complete range displayed in the auditorium: the Daily, Eurocargo, Stralis X-Way and Trakker. IVECO offers a whole range of light, medium and heavy vehicles, with the latest models being launched simultaneously on the Turkish and European markets.