Angola launches International Public Tender for Porto Luanda terminal

Created: Thursday, 19 December 2019 08:03

The Government of Angola has launched an international public tender for the concession and operation of the Port of Luanda Multipurpose Terminal

Its main objective will be to promote the development and improvement of port efficiency through the involvement of private operators with proven experience in the sector.

This public tender is directed to companies or associations of domestic and foreign companies that have proven experience in the activity in question or that meet the requirements of the program, the specifications and the legislation in force. The deadline for submission of bids is 30 March 2020, according to the Contest Programme.

Requirements for participation

· Realized equity of no less than US$25mn

· An average annual turnover of the last three fiscal years is not less than the equivalent of US$100mn

· A net asset of not less than the equivalent of US$100mn

· In the case of an association of companies, the requirements referred to in the previous paragraphs shall correspond to the respective indicators weighted by the respective participation of each company in the association

· Competitor companies shall have, directly or through subsidiaries, a participation of not less than 25 per cent in at least three port terminal concession operations in the last three years, and in at least one of these operations have a participation of not less than 50 per cent, with an average annual amount of movement during the last three years not less than 250,000 TEUs

The Port of Luanda Multipurpose Terminal, a port infrastructure dedicated to the simultaneous operation of general cargo and containers, has a pier of 610 metres, a depth of 12.5 metres and has an area of 181,070 sq m with capacity for move 2.6 million tons per year.