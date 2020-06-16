CEVA Logistics expands in African market

UK-based CEVA Logistics has launched a three-part expansion plan for the African market, through which it aims to become a continent-wide market player

The company has acquired a controlling shareholding in AMI Worldwide, a third-party logistics provider with an extensive network in East and Southern Africa, which has more than 100 years of expertise in the region.

Effective from 1 July, the AMI Worldwide office network in 12 countries in East and Southern Africa and its almost 1,000 employees will join the CEVA global network. They will provide a platform for further investment and expansion throughout the continent, with the objective of offering CEVA’s customers a seamless network, facilitating cargo movement within Africa and strengthening trade ties with the rest of the world.

Three CMA CGM Inland Services (CCIS) facilities are joining CEVA’s network in Mali, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast. These intermodal sites provide a launch platform for the company’s freight management ambitions. They offer freight forwarding services in addition to their full range of inland solutions related to container fleet management and ocean freight value-added services such as “Reefer” (refrigerated container) management services, stuffing and de-stuffing of containers, dry port and container depot functions. These entities keep their close relationship with CEVA’s parent company, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, which enjoys a historically strong continental presence.

CEVA is also expanding in Mauritania, where a direct presence has been established with extensive expertise in transit corridor operations, and in Ethiopia, where a new joint venture with MACCFA will be integrated into the CEVA network once all regulatory approvals are obtained.

Mathieu Friedberg, CEO at CEVA Logistics, stated, “Businesses across the African continent enjoy significant growth prospects and logistics solutions are crucial to materializing these opportunities, by ensuring supply chains work well and trade flows run smoothly. With our strategic, continental expansion plan, CEVA will play an integral part in supporting the continent’s socio-economic emergence, offering our customers our full range of tailored, innovative solutions along with our recognized expertise and our operational excellence. In so doing, we aim to become a leading, continent-wide market player. From December 2020, CEVA Logistics will become the single brand representing all our activities in Africa.”