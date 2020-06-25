Gulftainer and GSVlabs launches global startup challenge for ports and logistics

Gulftainer and Global Silicon Valley labs (GSVlabs) will engage startups in five unique areas of opportunity including the Internet of Things and Robo-Doctors; artificial intelligence and autonomous drones; big data and advanced analytics; blockchain and Bring Your Own Idea

This competition challenges entrepreneurs and startups from around the world to set their mark in the ports and logistics ecosystem, to grow, and to position their solutions in the industry. The call for applications is now open till August 15 and startups interested in participating can apply through the Future of Ports Startup Challenge website.

“Our aim is to seek entrepreneurs and unconventional thinkers, with a vision for the future, to chase groundbreaking innovation in technology areas that will transform the industry,” said Peter Richards, group CEO of Gulftainer.

“The Future of Ports Startup Challenge is coming at a time when the supply chain and logistics industry is ripe for innovation. We’re excited about our partnership with Gulftainer and being involved in the port industry’s revolution,” added Nikhil Sinha, CEO of GSVlabs. “The application of AI, Robotics, Cloud and Blockchain technologies will be a driver of innovation in the industry and this Challenge is the perfect opportunity to source and uncover the most promising startups that are poised to lead in this space.”

Once the proposals are evaluated, the winning startups will be invited to present their projects to an audience made up of leaders from across the port and logistics industry, and innovation and investment sectors on 5 November 2020.