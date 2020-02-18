Mauritius to build fishing port and breakwater structures at Fort William

Mauritius Ports Authority (MPA) will construct a fishing port and breakwater structures to improve fishing operations in the harbour and rationalise the parking of idle fishing vessels

MPA launched a pre-qualification exercise to shortlist potential contractors since December 2019. The applications for pre-qualifications are expected to be received on 25 February 2020.

A budget of US$40mn has been earmarked for the project which will provide a sheltered basin to ensure a secure mooring place for approximately 120 ocean fishing vessels. The facility will include a service quay of 50 metres.

CWP Engineering Ltd FZ LLC, which is providing the consultancy services, has completed the preliminary planning and is proceeding with the detailed design of the preferred development option.

The MPA has identified in the area of Fort William, adequate land resources of additional six ha with a total water frontage of 300 metres to develop fishing quays by private promoters for which an expression of interest will be launched.

The bids have been launched for geotechnical investigations and survey works which are necessary for firming up the detailed designs. Proposals from the potential bidders are scheduled to be received by March 2020.

In addition to complying with the statutory requirement, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is being carried out to assess the potential impact on the environment in the port environment and identify mitigation measures. In this respect, all concerned stakeholders, including the fishermen community, are being consulted as part of a public consultation exercise prior to the finalisation of the EIA report.