Uganda’s Ministry of Health meets truck owners

Created: Thursday, 21 May 2020 06:17

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has met with representatives of the truck owners and national logistics platform in light of coronavirus pandemic situation

The meeting follows the presidential directive that only truck drivers with negative test results will be allowed into the country.

The meeting focussed on resolving the following:

- Mobilise, counsel and test all truck drivers employed in Uganda.

- Adopted and will implement “Truck Driver Journey Management System” mobile application for all truck drivers to be monitored as they proceed with the journey.

The above actions started with effect from 16 May.