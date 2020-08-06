Alstom delivers power supply system in line linking Beni Suef to Asyut in Egypt

Alstom has supplied, tested and put into commercial operation its power supply system and computer-based interlocking signaling system Smartlock 400 GP for the Mallawi section in the line linking Beni Suef to Asyut

The Mallawi section is the fifth section of the Beni Suef-Asyut line to enter into commercial service with Alstom’s interlocking signaling system following the commissioning of Beni Mazar station on November 2019. With the achievement of this milestone, 40km are fully automated operating with contraflow function. To date more than 70 km of mainline railway in Egypt are using Alstom’s signaling solution.

“Our Egyptian team of experts namely in the fields of installation, construction and commissioning, succeeded to deliver this new section despite a challenging operational context. We are proud with this new demonstration of the sense of responsibility of our teams. Our mission is to always meet our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations,” said Mohamed Khalil, managing director Alstom Egypt.

In 2015, Alstom was awarded a contract by Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to supply signaling equipment for the Beni Suef-Asyut line in Egypt. The regional railway line running between Beni Suef and Asyut is 240 km long.