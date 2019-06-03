CHEC wins second contract in Ghana’s port expansion

Meridian Port Services Ltd (MPS) has signed an agreement with China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) to implement the second phase of the Tema Port Expansion Project

According to MPS, a private consortium financing the port expansion project, this deal involves the construction of the fourth berth and last berth of the new port.

The new contract adds another 400 m of the berth to the 1000 m already being built, creating a total of 1.4 km of full capacity berth capable of handling vessels up to the 16-m draft, stated MPS.

Mohamed Samara, CEO of MPS, said, “This contract and the further works to be done to prepare this area to add a total value of more than US$110mn to the project and further investment in operating equipment will increase these amounts by another US$100mn when throughput volumes increase. The additional berth is envisaged to be completed by the end of 2020, two years ahead of its original schedule.”

Mark Nolet, project director for the Tema Port Expansion Project, commented,

“We have stuck with CHEC because of their track record as we have experienced in the first phase of this project. They have demonstrated that they are indeed remarkable port builders and we are happy to partner them in this second phase”.

“We are almost ready to deliver the first phase of this gigantic and important infrastructure for Ghana,” he added

Leo Wang, the project manager from CHEC, stated, “We are happy to be selected to construct the second phase of this massive project. We (CHEC) assure you that we will not compromise on the integrity over the last years and thus this project would be completed within the scheduled time along with great attention to detail.”