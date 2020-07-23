Djibouti celebrates major milestones, boosts regional integration

Created: Thursday, 23 July 2020 08:10

Djibouti has achieved two major milestones in boosting regional integration

In the first, Djibouti Shipping Company welcomes its first ship and the Tadjourah-Balho road receives first major cargo shipment. In the other, Djibouti has received M/V Spar Capella at Tadjourah Port. This ship arrived carrying 50,000 tonnes of coal destined for Ethiopia.

Djibouti Shipping Company’s first ship (M/V African Sun) arrived in Djibouti on 19 July and is set to drastically reduce transit time for merchandise travelling from Turkey to the region. With this, the transmit times from Turkey to Djibouti will reduce from 30 days to nine days. Transit times from Turkey to Mogadishu will reduce from 40 days to 20 days.

Djibouti received M/V Spar Capella on 17 July at Tadjourah Port. The arrival of this ship marks the first major use of the Tadjourah-Balho road corridor. The cargo was met at the port by 1250 lorries which have taken the coal to Balho, Ethiopia by road.

This third road corridor between the two countries will strengthen regional cooperation and further position Djibouti as trade and logistic hub for Africa.