Nigeria’s ports to remain operational amid lockdown

Created: Monday, 06 April 2020 05:09

In the COVID-19 escalations, Nigerian ports will be operational all through the lockdown till 14 April

The two main ports such as Lagos Port Complex Apapa and Tin Can Island Port are located in Apapa, a suburb of Lagos.

In a statement issued by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the overseer of ports in Nigeria, it assured that arrangements had been made for smooth operations at all the ports.

The decision is consequent to the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari that Lagos sea ports (Apapa and Tin can Island Ports) should remain open in the duration of the two-week lockdown of Lagos State.

Additionally, the NPA announced the suspension of all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments for an initial period of 21 days effective 23 March.