IVECO BUS exhibits at Southern African conference

Created: Thursday, 29 August 2019 07:11

IVECO has showcased its commercial vehicle offering to the South African market at the Southern African Bus Operators Association (SABOA) Annual Conference and Exhibition which was held in Pretoria

Regarded as the “Voice of the Bus and Coach Industry,” the association aims to create a transformative and sustainable bus and coach industry in South Africa.

At the exhibition, IVECO BUS displayed two vehicles including the Afriway bus, developed for the African market, and the Daily minibus, emphasising safety as a major design feature of the IVECO range.

“The SABOA conference is the prime annual event that brings bus operators together, giving IVECO BUS the opportunity to network directly with major stakeholders of the South African bus industry,” commented Roberto Nobili, head of bus at IVECO South Africa.

Elvis Mutseura, product marketing manager of IVECO South Africa, explained, “The 23-seater minibus on display, converted locally from a Daily 50C15V panel van, is positioned as the ‘Safest minibus on the road.’ It is fitted, as standard, with numerous features that ensure the safety of the passengers. These include active safety systems such as daytime running lights and the electronic stability program (ESP 9) braking system, as well as passive systems such as airbags for the driver and front passengers.”

The Afriway bus on display was configured by IVECO South Africa Works, IVECO’s manufacturing facility in South Africa, to meet the contract requirements for the state-owned electricity utility, Eskom.