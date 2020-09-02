Streumaster unveils binding agent spreaders for high-precision spreading

Streumaster has added new binding agent spreaders models to its MC and TC series

This is set to raise the bar when it comes to filling, spreading accuracy and user-friendliness.

The high-speed filling device on both sides, the self-cleaning metering feeders and the control panel aim to ensure that the binding agent spreaders – which are designed as trailers or to be mounted on a carrier vehicle – deliver high-performance, high-precision spreading results.

Binding agent spreaders to be filled from both sides

This is due to two generously sized filling connectors. They come standard-equipped at the rear of the machine, enabling the silo trucks to drive directly up to the binding agent spreader and fill the container even when space is limited or traffic is moving.

The high-speed pneumatic filling device and container design ensure that the filling process is completed quickly and that the binding agent is evenly distributed throughout the inside of the container. Each of the filling connectors is designed to handle up to two tonnes of binding agent per minute. In addition, an optional automatic filter system is available to make the filling process dust-free.

High-precision spreading result

The automatic binding agent metering system is set to ensure that the binding agent is discharged precisely, irrespective of the machine’s travel speed. In combination with the Weightronic electronic weighing device, it is possible to simultaneously calculate both the distance traveled and the area covered with binding agent. In this context, the system regulates the spread rate continuously and fully automatically.

The metering feeders in rotary design are one of the new binding agent spreaders’ notable highlights. Thanks to a special housing with pressure and release zones and flexible chambers, the metering feeders are self-cleaning. This guarantees an even, high-performance process with high spreading accuracy. In addition, the spreading unit’s three partial spreading widths can be controlled separately, making it possible to adjust the spread rate of each section individually.

Ensuring an easy operation

Streumaster’s new control panel combines all of the binding agent spreader’s operating elements into a single unit. Individual operating values and function keys can be created via the 12-inch color display’s user interface. In addition, the control panel features a split-screen mode that allows the operator to display the different camera images from the optional camera/monitor system.