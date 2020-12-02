Bobcat launches New Generation Rotary Telehandler range

B obcat has collaborated with Magni TH of Italy, to launch an expanded line of new generation rotary telehandlers for markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Russia and the CIS countries

The new Bobcat rotary telehandler range includes ten Stage V compliant models for the European market, with lifting heights from 18 to 39 m and lifting capacities from 4 to 7 tonne. These are complemented by another four Stage IIIA engine powered models aimed at the Middle East, Africa and Russia/CIS regions with lifting heights from 18 to 25 m and lifting capacities from 4 to 6 tonne.

Olivier Traccucci, Bobcat Telehandler Senior Product Manager, said: “Our new rotary telehandler range offers an expanded model selection and increased lifting heights and lifting capacities. The new range offers cutting-edge technology that continues the theme of reinvention that is at the core of our ‘Next is Now’ philosophy. As a result, they offer enhanced 360° performance to create the ultimate tools for even the most complex site handling jobs. A big choice of over 20 attachments and various options also ensures that working at height has never been so versatile, efficient, comfortable and safe.”

Available to order now with some of the machines already delivered in Europe, the new rotary telehandler range from Bobcat was introduced at an online launch event held on 2 December, 2020. This was a continuation of the 'Next is Now' strategy presented for the first time in EMEA and Russia/CIS at a previous online event in October 2020, where Bobcat launched 48 products in 12 different categories.

A growing market for rotary telehandlers

The rotary telehandler market continues to grow worldwide. In Europe, for example, the market has increased over the last five years by 23% and, in 2019, it reached over 3,000 units for the first time. In fact, 85% of the global market volume is in the EMEA region.

Invented in the early 1990s, rotary telehandlers feature a rotating turret and four stabilizers, which enable them to work solidly in place with full operating capacity. The 360° turret rotation allows the machines to handle loads everywhere in the working envelop without needing to move. This is an ideal solution in urban areas where spaces are tight and manoeuvring is limited.

Their ability to work from a single point to cover all of a site and the fact that they can be used from the first to the last day of a construction project have made them an increasingly attractive machine for construction sites. Rotary telehandlers are often called 3-in-1 machines as they combine the attributes of a telehandler with those of an aerial working platform and a crane. Applications are therefore mainly in construction (80%) but also in industrial maintenance.

Unbeatable cab experience

As in all Bobcat products, operator comfort is a prerequisite in the new rotary telehandlers and the innovative patented design of the cab is key to working safely on site, providing:

• A fully pressurised environment

• 100% air filtration

• Heating and air conditioning (except TR40.180)

• Large windows for optimal visibility

• ROPS/FOPS certification

• An easily adjustable steering column

• A comfortable, fully adjustable seat

In the cab, all Bobcat rotary telehandlers are equipped with a large, bright touchscreen display with intuitive machine controls. Machine settings are managed over five different pages. Navigating between these pages is extremely easy and intuitive using the touch screen or the jog shuttle.

Attachment versatility

In Bobcat rotary telehandlers, attachments are almost as important as the machine itself, as they provide the versatility needed on site. The attachments are usually forks (supplied as standard), crane jibs, winches or jib winches, man platforms and buckets.

Most of the new Bobcat rotary telehandlers are equipped with a remote control to operate the machine from the man basket when elevating people as well as operating the machines remotely to enhance visibility and precision at work.

Easy to use and safe

Bobcat rotary telehandlers automatically recognize the attachment they are being paired with using RFID technology, which also uploads the corresponding load charts onto the display. As a result, the machine is ready to work safely within seconds and the touchscreen displays a dynamic load chart which allows the operator to keep an eye on the load's centre of gravity.

The Limit page also allows the operator to restrict the working zone in three dimensions and limit working speeds for maximum control and safety.

Large choice of options and high-tech features

To provide customers with the ideal machine for their needs, Bobcat can offer a large choice of additional options many of which are unique in this market, including:

• Remote control with drive function.This provides radio control equipped with a screen, that allows the machine to be driven remotely and the stabilisation phases to be managed directly from the basket. This results in increased productivity and efficiency in winch, jib and man platform operations (among others).

• The Twin Power allows the machine to be used without starting the diesel engine keeping the emissions on zero level and providing noiseless operation. By connecting the machine to an external electricity supply (380 V), this provides power for the machine, allowing it to perform all normal lifting and load positioning operations. A 15 kW electric motor and a 90 litre/min piston pump guarantee the performance and precision required for each and every movement.

Bobcat naming scheme

Taking the TR60.250 model as an example, Bobcat rotary telehandlers are named according to the product line [(T)elescopic (R)otary], lift capacity (6.0 tonne) and lift height (25 m).

In MEA and Russia/CIS, the Bobcat range comprises the TR40.180, TR50.210, TR60.210 and TR60.250 models.