KONE to equip the tallest building in Africa

Created: Thursday, 24 June 2021 05:26

KONE Corporation, elevator and escalator industry specialist, has won an order to deliver and install 60 custom-made elevators and escalators for a building known as Iconic Tower

Situated in Egypt’s new administrative capital, the tower is set to become the tallest building in the entire African continent.

Egypt’s new administrative and financial capital is under construction just outside Cairo and is being designed with smart technologies as a focal point.

Scheduled to be opened by the end of this year, it will cater for more than six million people. Iconic Tower will be located within the city’s Central Business District (CBD), which is planned to include a total of 20 skyscrapers.

The 80-storey tower will rise to a height of 385m, including office, hotel and residential amenities. The main contractor for the building – and several other projects in the new capital city – is China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s leading construction groups.

KONE’s delivery includes 36 KONE MiniSpace elevators, 13 KONE MonoSpace elevators, seven KONE TranSys freight elevators and four KONE TransitMaster 120 escalators, all with finishes specially designed for this building. In addition, the KONE Destination Control System will help reduce waiting and travel times and the KONE E-Link service will enable monitoring equipment performance in real-time, from a single location onsite. The contract also includes maintenance services.

“Iconic Tower will become a significant landmark not only in the New Administrative Capital, but across Egypt and Africa. We are truly honoured to provide our high-rise expertise and our people flow solutions for this development and together with our customers help the city set new standards for smart and sustainable buildings,” says Thomas Hinnerskov, executive vice-president for KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The building is expected to be completed in February 2023 and it is being developed by New Urban Communities Authority. The main architect is Dar Al-Handasah.

KONE booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2020.