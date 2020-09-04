Prime Cement commissions cement factory in Rwanda

Prime Cement has inaugurated an US$40mn factory in Musanze, in the northern province in Rwanda, to boost commercial production of cement and bridge the cement supply gap

Rolf Anttila, Prime Cement's general manager, said that the construction projects, which are moving slowly due to the cement deficit, can now accelerate.

As reported in the Taarifa, the factory has received certification by Rwanda Standards Bureau and its cement is available in most of the hardware stores across Rwanda and is ready to be delivered to construction sites.

The source has further added that the company is planning to expand from the current 600,000 tons per year to 1,200,000 tonnes per year in the coming years.

As Rwanda is seeing a boom in construction activities, the new plant aims to satisfy the increasing cement demand in the country, as well as to export to the regional marketplaces.