Cora Gold Ltd commences drilling programme across Yanfolila Project Area

Created: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 08:42

Cora Gold Limited, the West African-focused gold company, has commenced a new drilling programme across its Yanfolila Project Area in Southern Mali

This follows previous positive drilling results all within 25km radius of the Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) Yanfolila Gold Mine.

Bert Monro, CEO, commented, “These results are further encouraged when you consider the proximity to an operating gold mine. We look forward to releasing the results as we receive them.”

Cora continues to advance a portfolio of projects located in two world class gold regions in Mali and Senegal in West Africa, namely the Yanfolila Gold Belt (south Mali) and the Kedougou-Kenieba Inlier gold belt (also known as the 'Kenieba Window') (west Mali / east Senegal). In addition to its flagship Sanankoro Gold Discovery, which this year received a US$21m mandate and term sheet to fund its future development as a highly profitable standalone oxide mine, the portfolio includes the Yanfolila and Diangounte (Kenieba Window) project areas that cover 715 sq km between them.

During H1 2020, exploration included the use of Cora's owned and operated rotary air blast (RAB) drill rig at the Tagan permit within the Yanfolila Project Area. With inclined holes and depths typically up to 26m in length, the drill rig sampled below extensive and often thick ferricrete and transported cover. Panning of the RAB samples provided an effective semi-quantitative evaluation technique for identifying the presence of primary gold bearing structures.

The combination of visible gold in conjunction with quartz veining, observed in panning of RAB samples, points to the presence of primary gold structures with potential length exceeding 800m. At one target, the shallow RAB drilling suggested the presence of extensions to a gold intercept of 1.7 g/t Au over 14m achieved in an historic standalone core hole drilled by a previous permit owner. This drilling is aiming to, initially, extend existing known mineralisation and, dependent on results, form part of a strategy to grow resources regionally.