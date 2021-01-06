Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed for Mining Indaba Virtual

HE Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, has confirmed to deliver the presidential keynote address at the upcoming Mining Indaba Virtual

Following last year’s announcements, HE Cyril Ramaphosa will be joining the already confirmed president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), HE Félix Tshisekedi and president of Sierra Leone HE Julius Maada Bio at Mining Indaba Virtual which will be held from 2-3 February 2021.

Ten months ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic, in which South Africa had been praised for its hard lockdowns ensuring the virus was contained. Almost all industries were disrupted and shutdown, including the mining operations within the country, excluding those supplying coal to power generator, Eskom.

Mining Indaba Virtual geared towards helping the industry build resilience and regrowth, while adopting a new mindset. HE Cyril Ramaphosa will take to the online stage to discuss South Africa, the mining economy and the way forward for the country, including opportunities for international investment in gold and PGMS, progress on the country’s response to the global pandemic and ultimately provide an update on South Africa’s power generation and supporting independent generation for mining operators.

As the world starts to recover from the global pandemic, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) remarks on the government’s well-thought-out plan to gradually reopen particular economic sectors, whilst continuing to diminish the COVID-19 virus. The mining industry was one of the first to reopen, as it represents 8% of the country’s GDP and up to 60% of South Africa’s exports. Many of the large mining operators helped combat the virus by developing their own health and safety regimes and working closely with the government to transform facilities to help with control the rise of the COVID-19 rates.

This, coupled with the South African National Development Plan (NDP), the industry is expected to help rebuild a capable and developmental state, the booming natural resources sector will be the key driver in the COVID-19 recovery, while achieving elimination of poverty and reduction of inequality through significant job creation. As a result, the industry is set to essentially play a crucial role in the economic recovery and prosperity in the global transition.