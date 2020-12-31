Equatorial Guinea: A new mining drive

Created: Thursday, 31 December 2020 07:05

In an effort to increase the contribution of the mining sector to GDP, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) has been working towards clarity and reform in recent months

A new delimitation of the mining regions to be explored has been concluded, which should streamline the signing of new contracts with private sector players.

The Niefang mineral processing plant has moved forward and is completed by 80%, while the preliminary studies for the construction of a mineral refinery in Kogo are also close to completion.

Protocols for the acquisition by government or private companies of artisanal mineral production have also been concluded. The award of certificates to mining companies is close to completion.

A number of programmes have been implemented both to help local communities and to open opportunities for entrepreneurs. A programme to support start-ups within the MMH is being implemented, while a support programme for the mining sector, a support programme for the fisheries sector and a new mining school are also being set up.