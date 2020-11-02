Caterpillar releases Next Generation Cat 349 excavator offering increased efficiency at lower operating costs

Created: Monday, 02 November 2020 16:06

The Next Generation Cat 349 excavator replaces the 349D2 model, offering contractors up to 45% more operating efficiency, up to 25% more fuel efficiency, and up to 15% less maintenance costs

The new 349 excavator boasts a hydraulic return filter with over 3,000 hours of service life, fuel system filters synchronised for service at 1,000 hours, easily accessible water and sediment drains and the hydraulic system’s oil level check, and air filters with an integrated pre-cleaner and primary and secondary filters providing double the dust-holding capacity of the previous design.

Main Features:

- Cat Grade with 2D: gives operators visual guidance to grade via the standard touchscreen monitor so they can make more accurate cuts. The system is readily upgradable to Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D for enhanced accuracy.

- Grade Assist (available as a software update): automates boom and bucket movements to help operators of all skill levels improve their results.

- Cat Payload: helps operators increase loading efficiency with on-the-go weighing; real-time payload estimates can be calculated without swinging to help prevent overloading and underloading trucks.

- Lift Assist: quickly calculates the weight of the actual load being lifted and compares the result to the rated capability of the excavator. Visual and auditory alerts indicate whether the machine is within a safe working range.

- E-Fence: prevents the excavator from moving outside operator-defined points. This helps protect the machine, underground utilities, and other objects from damage.

- Cat Product Link™: provides a constant stream of wireless information available via the online VisionLink® interface, allowing machine managers in the office to quickly evaluate critical operating information.

- Smart Mode: automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions, reducing fuel consumption and optimising performance. Engine speed automatically lowers when hydraulic demand decreases, further reducing fuel usage.

Additional features:

- Tilt-up console that allows easy cab entry and exit.

- Advanced viscous cab mounts that reduce vibration as much as 50% compared with previous models.

- Bluetooth® integrated radio with USB ports for connecting and charging phones.

- Automatic climate control that maintains temperature settings regardless of ambient temperatures.

- Programmable joystick buttons that allow setting control patterns and hydraulic response rates, permitting machine operation to be tailored to individual preferences.

- Large front, rear, and side windows along with standard rearview and right-hand-side cameras to enhance visibility.

- An optional 360-degree-visibility package combines images from multiple cameras to enhance the operator’s sight lines in all directions.

Specifications:

- Engine: Cat C13.

- Gross power: 303kW (406 hp).

- Operating Weight: 48,100kg.

- Maximum digging depth: 7700mm.

- Maximum reach at ground level: 11,770mm.

- Maximum loading height: 7390mm.

For more information about the 349 and other Next Generation Cat hydraulic excavators, contact the local Cat dealer or visit www.cat.com.