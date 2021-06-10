Terex Washing Systems to host live end to end washing solution showcase

Terex Washing Systems (TWS) is delighted to announce details of their ‘Virtual Live End to End Washing Solution Showcase’, which will take place on 22 June live from a Keohane Readymix site in Co. Cork, Ireland

Increased Demand

Keohane Readymix, founded in 1979 by Paddy Keohane, is now a third-generation company serving a broad customer base throughout Co. Cork and beyond with a range of concrete products, sand and aggregates. They have invested significantly in their business over the last year to serve the growing and expanding demand from their customer base. Brinny is one of several sites that Keohane Readymix operate, and from this site Keohane extracts and produces sand and gravel product, most of which goes to their own concrete operations based in Innishannon.

End to End Washing Solution

The wash plant that currently operates on this site replaces an old plant that was here for many years previously. This plant was installed by the TWS team in Q2 2020, who worked with the Keohane business to specify and tailor the correct machine for the application and site.

Tailored Design

Some of the unique features that will be shown as part of the Live Showcase include the high angle H30 feed hopper, designed to take a direct truck dump feed. Uniquely there is a sub-terranean water tank system beneath the plinth of the machine, which holds the freshwater tank and dirty water tank sump and is designed to reduce the footprint of the machine on this particular site. The plant was commissioned and handed over to the customer just over one year ago and has been operational since, producing specification sand and aggregate for Keohane operations.

Operational Machine Walkthrough

As part of the Live Showcase the TWS team of washing experts will walk attendees through this operational site and showcase the equipment components that make up the full plant, explain the features of the equipment and provide a complete understanding for this ‘End to End Washing Solution’.

A fact that TWS is very proud of is that all of the equipment here comes from its wide product portfolio, the widest of any wet processing manufacturer; providing a rather unique opportunity to provide a full turnkey solution. Most importantly whilst anyone can sell a collection of components, applying TWS equipment properly and efficiently to this specific application is something that is at the core of how TWS supports customers, backed by decades of in-house experience.

Ask the Washing Expert

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask ‘Live’ any washing questions they may have about the machine, the features or questions on their own specific washing needs.

The Customers Perspective

No such installation or project would be complete without investment from a customer, and TWS is delighted that Keohanes selected TWS as a partner for this project. As part of the event Gavin Twohig, Plant Manager, will provide his feedback on the plant performance and operation of the machine over the past year.

To register to the event, visit www.terex.com/washing/webinar