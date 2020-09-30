Advanced design unveiled for Bobcat backhoe loaders

Bobcat has launched the next-gen R-Series B730 backhoe loader, replacing the company’s first generation B700, B730 and B750 models, for sale in the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The R-Series B730 backhoe loader is ideal for use in construction, utility, rental, roadworks, demolition, excavation, waste, recycling, landscaping, agriculture and many other industries.

Gul Nalcaci, product manager for Bobcat backhoe loaders, said, “The R-Series B730 backhoe loader is the result of a great interpretation to meet the needs of our customers and is enriched with numerous new features. The new design is powerful and intuitive, injected with our iconic Bobcat DNA in heavy duty forms adding a huge strength to the product.”

According to Nalcaci, the loader offers a completely flexible solution for the job site with high combination of power, drive and control options.

Bobcat expansion in MEA backhoe loader market

Bobcat has long been acknowledged as the market leader in skid-steer loaders in MEA. The company entered the backhoe loader market four years ago and quickly gained market share throughout the region, with the first generation of Bobcat machines achieving top three positions in many countries in MEA.

Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, commented, “Every second sold machine in the MEA region in our category is now Bobcat-branded, which is an incredible achievement. We also had a very good first half of 2020, despite the market challenges brought by COVID-19.”

Powered by Perkins 1104C-44T 100 HP engine

The R-Series B730 backhoe loader is powered by the Perkins 1104C-44T 100 HP engine with a maximum torque of 408 Nm, delivering more than enough muscle for the most demanding applications. Along with the hydraulics, the B730 can therefore deliver all the power needed to finish work in a shorter time.

In combination with the manual or optional auto-shift transmission, accelerating from zero to 40 km/h by smooth gearshifts, the operator benefits from an easy and comfortable drive on the road or at the job site.

The B730 offers premium performance with powerful breakout forces and strong lift capacities. With best-in-class reach and wide working areas at both the front and rear, the B730 reduces the need for repositioning for applications such as digging, trenching, breaking and material handling. It can also be coupled with optional Bobcat attachments to carry out these applications with maximum efficiency.

Intuitive controls and smooth operation

Bobcat’s new R-Series are all designed around the operator, setting new standards in operator comfort. The new roomy six-pillar cab in the B730 is typical of the R-Series design and provides operators with a flexible choice of control configurations. The B730 operator can choose between ISO, SAE or Cross (X) backhoe controls. The customer can build their preferred control pattern or change to pilot controls with a selectable control pattern. The selectable control patterns ensure that operators can make a hassle-free transition from one machine to another.

The B730 provides intuitive and simple, smooth operation in both working positions. The dashboard on the right-hand side of the cab groups all the necessary controls and easy-to-locate switches in one area, so they are easily accessible from both working positions.

On the loader side, the multi-function loader lever, featured as standard, has the six-in-one bucket, differential lock and transmission disengage functions integrated into a single control grip. The same lever also provides assistance for Return to Dig and Float operations, greatly increasing productivity.

Providing all-round visibility

The new cab offers operators unmatched all-round visibility, with an enlarged rear sliding window and angled, flat-glass side windows. As a result, operators can comfortably see what is around the machine and have a full view of all the workgroups in operation. There is increased air circulation as both the front door window and rear windows can be opened. When this is coupled with HVAC options, this ensures that the operator can work comfortably in all weather conditions.

The convenience features within the cab include additional and functional storage areas. The front storage space on the left is a unique Bobcat signature element and is equipped with a USB charger, phone and cup holders, bottle holders on each side, and a cooled (if the HVAC option is in place) high-capacity storage box with reinforced cover.

Maintenance and access

Easy maintenance access through a single one-piece engine cover – with the release for the latch lock in the cab – provides quick and easy access to the engine compartment. Daily checks can be made without raising the boom at ground level.

The heavy-duty front grill design is another Bobcat signature feature that eliminates worry about damaging the machine, while providing easy access to the cooling package. The B730 is designed for refuelling from ground level, the intervals for which have been increased owing to the new 160-litre strong polymer, corrosion-resistant fuel tank.

Two-year warranty

All Bobcat backhoe loaders are covered by a standard two-year warranty, which is a testament to the reliability and durability of the components and the design, providing extra protection and peace of mind.