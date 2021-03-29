Al-Bahar unveils promotional offer for its certified used machines

Al-Bahar, one of the leading dealers of Cat machines in the Middle Eastern region, has announced an exciting promotional offer for its entire range of certified used machines

The deal offers all the certified used machines from Al-Bahar with a full year warranty and a 2,000 hours Preventive Maintenance Kit.

The Used inventory at Al-Bahar comprises of equipment from their rental fleet, trade-ins or lease returns. Every used machine is inspected, appraised, and cleaned before going-up for sale. This thorough inspection process ensures the quality and is backed with a full year warranty. The company has stated that the deal would be offered on their entire range of used equipment including Cat Motor Graders, Dozers, Backhoe Loaders, Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Wheel Loaders, Telehandlers and more.

The PM Kit included in the promotion, would contain genuine Cat parts of (oil, transmission, hydraulic and fuel) filters, water separators, oil sample bottles and easy-to-follow instructions you need for routine service work. This would allow the customer to change these components at regular intervals as recommended by Cat and get the desired level of performance from the machine. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a legacy of reliability, Al-Bahar is capable of offering you quality support whenever you need it.

Day in and day out, many businesses across the world, count on Cat used machines to get the job done. Al-Bahar offers a large supply of used machinery ranging in age and utility. Used machines act as affordable alternatives to new machines, as machine owners can get their jobs done using used machines in a much more affordable way. Used machinery allows one to build or expand their fleet, even when they need to allocate funds to other areas of your operation.

The condition of the machine is always one of the biggest concerns among buyers. Addressing those concerns, Al-Bahar aims to ensure that all the machines pass through stringent quality checks that include a 140-point inspection. Al-Bahar provides detailed usage and maintenance history of the machines, so that the user knows how the machine has been used, including the kind of repairs and other maintenance work that has been done on the machine. This would allow the customer, to make an informed decision and get the right machine for their needs.

For more information, visit www.albahar.com/products/used/machines/