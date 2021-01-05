Atlas Copco introduces compressor for workshops and manufacturing companies

Created: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 06:39

Atlas Copco has introduced G 2-7 compressor that are set to provide a perfect solution for smaller companies in the engineering and manufacturing industry

The robust G 2-7 series compressors come with a highly efficient motor, a new state-of-the-art element and the Elektronikon Base control panel. They are extremely efficient, easy-to-use and so quiet that they can be placed very close to the workplace.

Despite their small size, the compressors in the G 2-7 series offer a number of major advantages – both compared to direct competitors and with reciprocating compressors . Thanks to a highly efficient engine and a new proprietary element, the G 2-7 delivers Atlas Copco's superior efficiency, which reduces not only operational costs but also the overall carbon footprint.

The G 2-7 series compressors are very reliable and can produce high quality compressed air around the clock-even in harsh conditions with ambient temperatures up to 46°C. Because they are designed with rotary screw technology, they can be run without the frequent cooling periods that are necessary for reciprocating compressors.

Another advantage of the new compressors is that they are very quiet. With noise levels around 61 decibels, the G 2-7 can be installed near the workplace without additional noise reduction measures. Thanks to an oil residue content of less than five ppm, not only the equipment downstream but also the end product is protected from oil contamination.

“The G 2-7 has all the benefits that our professional customers demand, and more: they are quiet, reliable, efficient and user-friendly . We knew that our very popular predecessor GX would be our biggest competitor. And I can only say - if you liked the GX, you will love the G 2-7,” said Johan Köhler, marketing manager, Industrial Air Division.

With the control panel Elektronikon Base, the operation and monitoring of the G 2-7 becomes easy. Service lights and other visual warnings ensure that the user follows the recommended maintenance schedule and that potential problems are detected in a timely manner.

G 2-7 comes in two different versions (eight bar and 10 bar), in order to meet the needs of different customers. Customers can also choose between floor-mounted and tank-mounted models with or without a built-in dryer, where the dryer guarantees high-quality dry compressed air that protects both the equipment downstream and the end product.