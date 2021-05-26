Bobcat launches new generation of telehandlers in Africa and the Middle East

Bobcat has l aunched the company's new generation R-Series telehandler range for the Middle East, Africa, Russia and CIS markets, providing a choice of 12 models, powered by Stage IIIA engines

The new telehandlers cover lifting heights from 6 to 18m with maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonnes. This is the latest phase in Bobcat’s revolutionary ‘Next is Now’ programme, combining innovative product development and diversification with more intelligent, user friendly technologies that reshape how work gets done.

Commenting on the R-Series launch, Gustavo Otero, president, Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said, “Telehandlers are a fundamental asset of our business strategy and key pillar of our 'Next is Now' initiative. Our new ground-breaking R-Series offers high performance, robust machines for maximum uptime with a focus on accurate controls and intuitive operation for tackling any job on the construction site. With these new models and the increased investment in our telehandler business, we are aiming to double the production of Bobcat telehandlers by 2025.”

The new R-Series range of telehandlers from Bobcat comprises the models below:

Compact telescopic loaders - TL26.60, TL30.60 and TL30.70

Middle range telehandlers - TL35.70, T35.105, T35.105L and T36.120SL

High lift telehandlers - T35.130S, T35.130SLP, T35.140S, T41.140SLP and T40.180SLP

Gustavo Otero continued, “Bobcat telehandlers are popular in MEA and we want to further improve our presence and accelerate our growth in the MEA construction and rental market with this new generation. Leveraging from the ease of use, safety and reliability of our equipment, we aim to be present on every job site, where this kind of equipment is needed.”

Precise control and placement at height

The new R-Series telehandlers offer agility on demand, with a newly configured transmission system providing enhanced smoothness to carry out the trickiest jobs at height with surgical precision. These operations are also facilitated by the combination of the Boom Positioning System, the new updated, ultra-accurate joystick, the inching function and the improved visibility from the cab.

An enhanced inching pedal design is easier to use and reduces fatigue. A higher engine brake provides a shorter stop distance and increases safety on construction sites. Turtle/rabbit speeds are standard on all models and operated from the joystick.

New cab for remarkable operator experience

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers feature a new cab with unmatched ease of use, designed around the operator, offering a unique central control panel for optimised 360° ergonomics. The new high quality, contemporary interior of the cab features stand-out R-Series branding, colours and textures that clearly reflect Bobcat’s DNA.

In the ergonomic design, all surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility. It is based around a new 5-inch LCD display providing interactive and streamlined information, including the feed from the rear camera for easier and more precise operation.

Bobcat has made it a very simple process for operators to start working immediately on the company’s R-Series telehandlers with the features below:

• All-in-one joystick with improved ergonomics

• Intuitive automotive-style controls (backlit keypad, jog-shuttle,

levers under steering wheel)

• Interactive 5-inch LCD display

• Semi-automatic wheel alignment

• Automatic transmission and parking brake

Full protection for maximum uptime on site

Uptime is key in construction. Bobcat telehandlers have always had an extra tough design and the new R-Series models build on this reputation, thanks to protective shielding of all vital components in key areas, and the robust frame and boom for working in every possible environment. The shielded design provides protection for hydraulic and electrical components (including the pipes, harness and transmission) and a steel plate protecting the base of the machine. All Bobcat telehandlers have a rigid boom structure and a robust frame with box section layout.

Unmatched stability and confidence

All areas of the R-Series range are designed to inspire full confidence in customers, beginning with the low centre of gravity and well-balanced design of the machines, which also incorporate a heavy counterweight and a long wheelbase. The optimum weight distribution of the new Bobcat telehandlers, with or without the compact stabilisers being employed, also allows operators to safely reach as high and as far as possible while handling heavy loads with the machines.

Under the bonnet, the well-proven Perkins Stage IIIA engine provides high power and the simplicity of its mechanical injection system. In addition, all R-Series telehandlers now feature a new engine hood with a steeper profile that increases visibility and reduces blind spots by 15% on the right hand side of the machines. Together with the new dashboard design, this provides excellent unobstructed visibility from the cab, allowing the driver to move around the job site with ease and minimises accidents or mistakes.

Quentin D’Hérouël, product manager Telehandlers at Doosan Bobcat, concluded, “As with all new Bobcat telehandlers, the R-Series offers customers peace of mind with a three-year warranty (or 3000 hours) on the entire machine as standard from the factory. Bobcat is the only manufacturer to provide a three-year warranty as standard, allowing customers to focus entirely on growing their business without worrying about their machines. And with regards to the cab interior, we’re now the leaders in the field. As we have constantly involved our customers in their design, we’re confident that the new generation machines will be very well received in the marketplace.”

To watch a product video introduction on the new R-Series telehandlers, please click on this link

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit www.bobcat.com