Bobcat launches new R2- Series 5-6 tonne mini-excavators

Created: Thursday, 15 July 2021 06:49

Bobcat has launched the company’s new R2-Series generation of five to six tonne mini-excavators – the new E50z and E55z models, offering many new features and options

Robert Husar, product line director for Bobcat Mini-Excavators in EMEA, said, “We are delighted to announce the new Bobcat R2-Series 5-6 tonne mini-excavators, the design of which has benefitted from the close involvement of our customers at every stage of the process. The truly striking styling of these new machines is indicative of their robust and dynamic design and excellent machine fit and finish. All these models offer a best-in-class mix of high performance, superb stability and smooth controllability of the working functions.”

New Models Tailored for different audiences

In the E50z and E55z, Bobcat's unique Zero House Swing (ZHS) feature adds another level of protection to the standard zero tail swing design, providing full peace of mind when operating the machine near walls. With ZHS, the rotation of the upper structure of the E50z and E55z remains fully within the footprint of the tracks. This includes the boom swing offset cylinder, front corners, handles, lights and even the door in both open and closed positions.

The E50z ZHS model is an easy-to-use, robust machine optimised for specific rental industry needs while introducing the next level of operator comfort and features required by demanding owner-operators.

The R2-Series mini-excavators are powered by the Kubota V2403 4-cylinder engine providing 36.5 KW (49 HP) at 2200 RPM.

Built Around the Operator

The new R2-Series mini-excavators are built around the operator and are designed to take this philosophy a big stage further.

This makes operators feel even more at home when working with these machines. Both excavators offer a best-in-class roomy cab with space where the operator really needs it, with more headroom, legroom and plenty of storage areas. A comfortable seat that can be optionally heated and fitted with a headrest ensures operators will enjoy working a full day in both of these new machines. The new 5-inch optional display panel takes comfort and visibility to the next level.

To ensure that operators can work precisely and safely, the new excavators offer best-in-class panoramic visibility from the cab, with solid but narrow pillars, ensuring the operator is fully aware of the working area around the machine. Features such as powerful demisting ensure that visibility remains uncompromised in all circumstances.

Increased versatility

Up to three arm-mounted hydraulic auxiliary lines plus a case drain line enable a wide choice of machine customisation options to match any attachment requirement, further enhancing the role of these excavators as excellent tool carriers.

Superior stability

The new R2-Series machines are designed to achieve superior 360-degree stability in any situation, even when digging over the side or when handling heavy loads.

Tough and Robust Design

Heavy-duty steel side channels and a counterweight acting as a bumper help to protect essential inner components and all other critical components, such as lights and hoses, have additional protection.