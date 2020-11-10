Bobcat supplies 25 skid-steer loaders to Southern African DIY and building materials supplier

Created: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 16:56

Bobcat Equipment South Africa has concluded a contract to supply 25 Bobcat skid-steer loaders to a major supplier in the Southern African hardware, home improvement, DIY and building materials sectors

The machines will be delivered to respective stores across the area and a five-year maintenance agreement has been included to ensure top service and back-up from Bobcat Equipment.

On the challenges with the deal, national operations manager Brian Rachman said, “Arranging such a large order from the factory took some well-prepared negotiating with both the customer and the OEM, as well as having the units dispatched punctually within a confined time.”

“Our Bobcat skid-steer loaders feature excellent performance, with a compact body size and power to easily operate in confined spaces. This is due to the fact that, being a vertical lift machine, the load remains closer to the loader throughout the lift path.

Advantages include low maintenance, increased lift for loading trucks, minimal electronics, a larger bucket capacity and a longer wheelbase for better machine stability.

“We believe our vertical path skid-steer loader was the best option based on the client’s requirements and needs,” Rachman stated, “in addition to its low running costs, not to mention the extra lift height and bucket capacity resulting in quicker cycle times for both the client and its customers.”

“We will embark on an operator training programme for each of the customer’s branches. We have also set up a dedicated call centre to handle all enquiries relating to service, parts and breakdowns to ensure minimal downtime for the client, with a rapid response team on call seven days a week,” Rachman concluded.

