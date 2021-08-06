Bobcat unveils skid-steer loader in MEA

Created: Friday, 06 August 2021 07:13

Bobcat has launched a new version of the company’s market-leading S450 radius lift path skid-steer loader, thus introducing Bobcat’s bold new branding scheme for the first time in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market

The new Bobcat S450 skid-steer loader is designed to further strengthen its unrivalled number one position in its own class and in the MEA compact loader market overall, where the company has a market share of over 50%, reaching as high as 80% in some MEA countries.

New Decals emphasise reliability

The new Bobcat 3D decals that the S450 now carries for the first time in MEA emphasise the well proven Bobcat track record for very reliable equipment and maximum uptime. This gives customers in construction, rental, agriculture and general industry in the region the confidence and peace of mind to always carry out their work in a timely and productive manner.

Gaby Rhayem, regional director at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, Middle East and Africa, said, “The new S450 introduces a fresh look for our market-leading loaders in MEA. As well as being the most popular skid-steer loader in the region, the S450 is far and away the most reliable and as a result has the highest resale value on the market. A used S450 with 4 years/4000 h on the clock will typically sell for 60% of the original price, representing an unbeatable return on investment for our customers."

Easy maintenance and servicing

No other skid-steer loader is as easy to access for maintenance and servicing as the Bobcat S450. There is simple, full access to the engine checks and fills, filters and battery. Unlike other brands, there is no need to raise the lift arms to service the machine, providing more time to complete maintenance and to get on with work, rather than struggling to gain service access. Bobcat has also made maintenance uncomplicated and faster with easy-to-access grease point locations on critical pivot points.

Easy and intuitive to operate

Offering the largest entry/exit area in its class, operators will appreciate the extra space of the wider cab on the S450. Once inside, the operator can combine the excellent manoeuvrability of the S450 in tight areas with the reach and visibility the machine provides for applications such as dumping materials over walls, backfilling or loading flatbed trucks.

Enhanced operator comfort

Bobcat provides cushioned lift and tilt cylinders on the S450 – increasing productivity and again enhancing comfort, removing the need for the operator to worry about slowing down the motion of the arms and bucket when approaching the end of the stroke. In addition, cushioned cylinders soften the impact when the lift arms contact the mainframe − greatly reducing the jostling and noise that can be caused by such collisions.

Versatile duty tyres

The new S450 can be equipped with the option of Versatile Duty Tyres, with a bi-directional design for use on most common mixed surfaces, improving lifetime significantly. Industrial Solid Flex Tyres are also available as an option and are designed for intensive wear applications that have a higher risk of punctures.