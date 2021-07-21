Bobcat wins HRV award for 6th consecutive year

Created: Wednesday, 21 July 2021 12:46

Bobcat has won two EquipmentWatch 2021 Highest Retained Value (HRV) Awards for Compact Track Loaders (model T770) and Small Skid-Steer Loaders (model S590)

Bobcat has won an EquipmentWatch HRV Award for six consecutive years with this year’s award. These are the only awards in the industry that leverage third-party, unbiased data to identify equipment that is projected to best hold its value over the next five years.

Jarry Fiser, loaders product line director Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said, “We are honoured that our industry-leading equipment with its legacy of well over 60 years, is once again recognized for incredible durability, toughness and reliability, providing owners with unparalleled value for money and uptime. We are also delighted to win awards in two different categories - they are a testament to our commitment to customers, and recognition of the significant work hours and value owners receive from their trusted Bobcat equipment."

The EquipmentWatch Awards are based on an extensive analysis of data records determining residual values calculated according to market depreciation standards.

The HRV Award winners represent product class categories within equipment types projected to retain the highest percentage of original value after a five-year period. Using the Fair Market and Forced Liquidation Values contained in the EquipmentWatch Values product, analysts examine year-over-year depreciation for more than 12000 models with up to 30 model years of values. Using a proprietary algorithm, EquipmentWatch predicts residual values up to 84 months into the future.

The EquipmentWatch HRV Awards cover 30 categories across construction, lift/access and agricultural equipment.