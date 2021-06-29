Case IH appoints Kanu Equipment Ghana Limited as dealer in Ghana

Created: Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:44

Case IH has appointed Kanu Equipment Ghana Limited as the new dealer in Ghana

The new dealer will provide sales and service support for a wide range of Case IH equipment and machinery.

Customers throughout Ghana are set to benefit from dealership facilities in Accra, the country’s business capital, and Takoradi, the business capital of Western Ghana. The facilities include, a parts counter, workshop and equipment warehouse.

"We are delighted to be appointed as the dealer for Case IH in Ghana and to grow our partnership with Case IH where we represent them in Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Cameroon,” said Stephen Smithyman, founder of Kanu Equipment.

“Case IH has done an elaborate evaluation of our teams and systems and we have a very qualified and capable team in Ghana to ensure we are fully equipped to serve our new customers that Case IH products will bring,” he added.

Ebenezer Arkoh-Gaisie, the newly appointed business development manager, expressed his excitement at working with Case IH.

“The Case IH JX75 and JX90 Straddle tractors are perfectly suited to Ghanaian farmers due to their reliability, durability and power. The robust components ensure reduced downtime and a long operating life even in the most demanding terrains," he added.

“The farmers of Ghana will enjoy working with Case IH machinery, just as we look forward to working with them to increase their productivity," concluded Ebenezer Arkoh-Gaisie.