The new Cat D9 GC dozer delivers reliable performance and an easy-to-operate design

Created: Thursday, 05 November 2020 15:36

The Cat D9 GC Dozer is designed for affordable owning and operating costs while delivering straightforward operation and maintenance

Sharing the same frame as the Cat D9 bulldozer, the new Cat D9 GC is designed to have superior durability with the frame, powertrain and major components able to be rebuilt in order to give the bulldozer a cost-effective second life.

Desert, arctic and steel mill application-specific configurations and multiple blade attachments deliver efficient bulldozing performance in a range of mining, construction and industrial applications such as production bulldozing, ripping overburden, site maintenance, fleet support, bulk materials handling and land reclamation. Manufacturing of the Cat D9 GC bulldozer will begin in the first quarter of 2021.

The Cat 3408C engine, producing 308 kW, now offers longer fuel and air cleaner life, a single high-efficiency oil filter for lower maintenance costs, and a robust self-tensioner. The D9 GC powertrain incorporates the Cat three-speed planetary powershift transmission and torque divider with free-wheel stator, which puts more power to the ground and saves fuel.

Delivering more tractive effort to push through tough cuts, Caterpillar’s elevated sprocket and suspended undercarriage isolates the final drives, axles and steering components from harsh impacts to increase machine longevity. The suspended undercarriage reduces shock loads transferred to the undercarriage by up to 50%, resulting in a smoother ride for the operator.

The D9 GC features an isolation-mounted operator platform with ROPS and FOPS for operator safety and comfort which is also provided by the fully adjustable Cat Comfort Series seat complete with back cushions. Simple hand controls combine steering clutch disengagement and brake application for each track to deliver straightforward operation. A notched fuel tank and narrow ripper carriage deliver greater visibility of the front and rear work areas to enhance operating safety.

The new D9 GC has many of the same components, parts and systems of the D9R bulldozer, offering a familiar design for service technicians. Both left and right equaliser bar pin bearings and pins are lubricated from a remote point that is easy to access and daily powertrain oil check and sampling ports are accessed from the service platform for added safety.

The new high-efficiency aluminum bar plate radiator for the engine features a large cover for quick access and improved cleaning efficiency. Sealed electrical connectors lock out dust and moisture to elevate electrical system reliability and servicing. The bottom guard has a secondary retention system, which allows a service technician to free a stuck guard and safely lower it to the ground.

Specifications:

- Engine: Cat® 3408C

- Emissions: US EPA Tier 1 equivalent

- Net Power (SAE J1349 / ISO 9,249 at 1,900 rpm): 308 kW (412 hp)

- Operating weight: 49,441 kg (108,999 lb)

- Blade capacity (Semi-U): 13.6 m3 (17.8 yd3)

- Blade capacity (Universal): 16.6 m3 (21.7 yd3)

For more information about Cat bulldozers, contact your local Cat dealer or https://www.cat.com