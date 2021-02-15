Cat releases new models for its EP-CB electric range

Cat Lift Trucks has added 3.0t and 3.5t 72V models to its EP-CB four wheel electric counterbalance forklift range

Response to the smaller 1.5t to 2.5t 48V lift trucks, launched last year in Africa, the Middle East and CIS, has been very positive. The range promised to boost profits by cutting operating costs and giving drivers the right conditions and equipment to work more productively.

Since that launch, customers in the AME and CIS markets have been eager to see the same truck characteristics applied at higher capacities and so Cat Lift Trucks has released two new models to answer this need with extra lifting power for the heaviest applications. With those additions, there are now nine economical and easy-to-handle models covering everything from light, medium and heavy warehouse duties to outdoor tasks.

Rapid and refined performance

Drivers of Cat EP-CB forklifts can work quickly, comfortably, confidently and smoothly thanks to a high-stability design and a host of ergonomic features. They include refinements, such as pitching control, which minimises shaking of loads when travelling over uneven or humped surfaces. Another aid is automatic torque increase, which maintains smooth movement when climbing slopes or carrying heavy loads.

High productivity and safety

Manoeuvring is fast, precise and safe, with advanced electric hydraulic steering. Automatic safety systems (some standard and some optional) continuously monitor the truck’s activities and adjust travel, lift and tilt speeds when necessary. On inclines, the safety cruise function can be used to keep speed at a low level. Standard performance mode selection is between normal or high power and speed, but there is also the option of fully customising settings, according to the application and the driver’s ability.

Lower costs and increased profits

By making drivers more productive and reducing the total cost of ownership, EP-CB trucks increase business profitability. Energy consumption is lowered and battery runtime from each charge extended through the ECO performance mode, efficient regenerative braking and an auto power off feature. Repair and maintenance bills are minimised by the trucks’ robust design and construction, while an easy-to-read liquid crystal display (LCD) encourages correct usage and servicing.

Specialised options

In addition to its impressive standard specification, which meets most users’ needs, the EP-CB range offers optional features for more specialised applications and extremely harsh environments. For example, there are separate cold store modification options for temperatures down to -35°C and - 55°C. Trucks can also be rustproofed, dustproofed and fitted with roofs, windows and vinyl cabins.

Further information on Cat forklifts, warehouse equipment and related services can be found at www.catlifttruck.com.