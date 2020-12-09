Caterpillar to present mining technology solutions at CES for first time

Created: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 17:23

Caterpillar has announced it will showcase its enhanced productivity and safety mining technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

CES is billed as a proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the technology sector. CES 2021 will be an all-virtual event presented in an online format from 11-14 January 2021.

Caterpillar has been investing in the development of best-in-class mining technology solutions for more than 30 years, developing the building-block offerings that surface and underground mines use every day to improve consistency and efficiency, enable safer operations and reduce overall operating costs. Today Caterpillar has more than 350 trucks operating on 3 continents. These trucks have travelled more than 90mn km and moved more than 2.5bn tonnes of material - all without a single lost-time injury.

Opportunities for growth

Beyond showcasing its broad portfolio of Cat MineStar technology solutions, Caterpillar’s participation in CES is also an opportunity to connect with new business partners. The company follows a technology development strategy that leverages existing solutions and builds partnerships with other best-in-class technology providers.

“When we combine our efforts, we’re able to more quickly develop and produce the technologies our customers need,” said Denise Johnson, group president at Resource Industries.

CES also provides Caterpillar an opportunity to attract more talented people to its technology team. “We are committed to making investments in technology research and development,” said Johnson. “We need the best and the brightest engineers, developers and tech experts to help us turn those investments into solutions for our customers.”

The Caterpillar CES experience

The Caterpillar CES experience is designed to introduce a new audience to the importance of mining, the extreme conditions in which mining companies operate, and the advanced technologies Caterpillar provides to help make those operations safer, more efficient and more productive.

The virtual showcase will include:

-Product demonstrations that highlight manned and unmanned solutions for surface operations, as well as a suite of underground technology offerings.

-Real examples of Cat technology at work - from an autonomous haulage solution operating in extreme conditions in Canada to game-changing tracking technology in use at a mine operating miles below ground in Australia.

-An overview of the Cat technology story, including insight into how delivering autonomy in the mining industry is different than automotive and other industries traditionally present at CES.

In addition, Caterpillar has been invited to participate in a moderated panel discussion entitled ‘Autonomous Transportation Moves Beyond the Vehicle.’ The panel is part of a robust programme of conferences and keynote speeches that deliver groundbreaking announcements and provide industry insights from the world’s technology leaders.

“We’re proud to be participating in CES and sharing our solutions with a new audience,” said Johnson. “The advancements we are making at Caterpillar are making a difference not only to our customers in the mining industry, but to many other industries, as well. There’s still so much left to discover. We are excited to be at the forefront.”