Construction's industry's 'next normal' to emerge at The Big 5 Digital Festival

Created: Monday, 16 November 2020 11:03

From 2 3 to 26 November, industry leaders from around the globe will meet online at

The Big 5 Digital Festival to address digitisation, sustainable practices, and new business models among others, to drive impact, boost recovery efforts, and build the construction industry of the future

Organisations including Autodesk, Caparol Paints, Emirates Steel Industries, Etisalat Facilities Management, Ferroli SpA, Lenovo, Masdar City, Raknor LLC, RAKTherm, and UD Trucks are among the over 500 brands represented by exhibitors in the digital event. Showcasing their latest innovations, industry leaders will connect with old and new clients through an AI-powered matchmaking software with the objective of relaunching business and partnerships.

Alongside thousands of products and solutions for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the four-day "Redefining Construction” program will provide strategic insights, analysis, global case studies, and inspiration from over 120 world-renowned experts and decision-makers.

Including leaders such as His Excellency Sami Ahmad Dhaen Al Qamzi, Director General, Department of Economic Development of the Government of Dubai, Gil Kelley, General Manager of Planning, Urban Design and Sustainability of the City of Vancouver, Marius Sylvestersen, Smart City Program Director of City of Copenhagen, Pratap Padode, Founder & Director of India’s Smart Cities Council, and Scott Henshaw, Buildings and Places Executive Director of the Red Sea Development Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the impactful programme is set to help shape the future of the construction industry post Covid-19.

Josine Heijmans, Vice President at dmg events, the organisers of The Big 5 Digital Festival, says. “We are thrilled to bring such a strong line-up of speakers from around the globe for four days of discussions, networking, and unique learning opportunities. The construction industry has played a crucial role in the first Covid-19 crisis response, including building hospitals in record time, but it has also been strongly affected by operational restrictions, disrupted supply chains, and financial loss over the past months. We are grateful to the many industry leaders, from both the public and the private spheres, who have positively responded to our call to convene at the end of this challenging year in order to find viable solutions to support the largest ecosystem in the world’s economy.”

Built on the 40+ years’ heritage of The Big 5, the leading event for the global construction industry in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, The Big 5 Digital Festival is free to attend and offers four days of product showcasing, networking, and live premium content. The inspirational agenda will explore market outlook, project management, smart & digital, sustainability, architecture & design, and facilities management strategies through interactive panel discussions and keynote presentations.

The event is supported by the Department of Economic Development of the Government of Dubai, Enterprise Greece, RICS, CIOB, RIBA, and the Project Management Institute, and it is sponsored by RAKnor, Akansu Pipe, Autodesk, Etisalat Facilities Management, Lenovo, Emirates Steel, Warringtonfire, Anova, Elematic, Facilio, UL, and Wolf Systems LLC.

To know more, visit www.thebig5.ae/thebig5digitalfestival