Doosan releases new generation of wheeled excavators

Created: Wednesday, 28 July 2021 08:48

Doosan Infracore Europe has launched the new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 Stage V compliant wheeled excavators which provide significantly higher performance in every area than the previous generation Stage IV machines

The models combine novel operator assist features, enhanced comfort and increased tool carrier capability with new features to boost fuel efficiency, uptime and return on investment, with a focus on increased power, robustness and agility.

The state-of-the-art cab on the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

The DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators offer as standard the new Auto Digging Brake feature, which automatically holds the service brake in position when the vehicle stops (speed is zero), without the driver having to step on the brake pedal. Joystick Steering is a new option, enabling the driver to steer the machine by using the joystick thumbwheel (without using the steering wheel) when working and driving in the work mode.

The Load Isolation System (LIS) is another new option that enhances the operator's driving comfort by mitigating the impact transmitted to the front of the machine, when driving off road on uneven and tough terrain.

Tiltrotator Mode

There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, which can be selected to ensure an optimised hydraulic flow and helps to maximise the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. This new tiltrotator mode is a special two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.

The steering column also has a new design including an 80 mm telescopic function, which allows the operator to bring the steering wheel closer to them, and a new tilting lever for increased visability in some applications.

Other key new features in and around the cab include a hands-free calling system and bluetooth; keyless start and remote door locking; fully adjustable air suspension sea with heating; improved air flow for defrosting; nine LED work lights as standard; Around View Monitor (AVM) with 360° cameras (option); and ultrasonic detection of obstacles (option).

Enhanced Tool Carrier Capability

The DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 offer improved front movement for rotating tools such as mulchers and the working range for articulated fronts has also been improved. The articulated boom cylinder stroke has also been increased whilst the mounting position remains the same.

The DX140W-7 incorporates a heavier 2.5 tonne counterweight as standard, for both monoboom and articulated boom configurations. The DX160W-7 is equipped with a 2.5 tonne counterweight as standard, but can be equipped with an optional 3 tonne counterweight.

To accommodate the heavier counterweights, the DX140W-7 is now equipped with the more heavy duty ZF3060 axle, also used on the DX160W-7. In the DX140W-7, this provides 30% increased maximum dynamic load and a 28% increased maximum static load compared to the previous ZF3050 axle.

Compared to the standard chassis in the DX140W-7, the DX160W-7 has a heavy duty chassis. Both the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 have new upper structures providing the space and durability for the new standard and optional heavier counterweights and articulated fronts.

New Stage V Engine

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 wheeled excavators are powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06 diesel engine, providing 102 kW (137 HP) at 2000 RPM. The DL06 engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced.

SPC3 Smart Power Controls

There are four power modes now available on the DX140W-7 and DX160W-7, which help to simplify the operation of the new excavators compared to the more complex choice of eight power modes and SPC combinations in the previous generation machines. The operator is able to set the power mode (P+, P, S or E) in both one-way and two-way working modes.

The new DX140W-7 and DX160W-7 models are factory-installed as standard with Doosan’s state-of-the-art DoosanCONNECT wireless fleet monitoring system which offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.

