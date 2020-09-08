Egyptian government buys 22 Bobcat loaders

Otrac Heavy Equipment, the authorised Bobcat Dealer in Egypt, has delivered 22 new Bobcat S550 skid-steer loaders purchased by the Egyptian government for use in one of the largest governorates in the north of Egypt

A spokesperson at the Governorate commented, “We purchased the Bobcat brand based on the excellent experience we have had running Bobcat skid-steer loaders, particularly their durability and reliability, backed by the superb aftermarket service provided by Otrac."

Hatem Ouda, chairman of Otrac Heavy Equipment, said, "We are delighted that Bobcat skid-steer loaders have been chosen to carry out this important work. The Egyptian government and Otrac have a successful, long-standing relationship, involving the purchase of many machines, including an order for 21 new Bobcat skid-steer loaders supplied by Otrac three years ago.”

New cleaning and maintenance programme

The latest batch of Bobcat skid-steer loaders is being used in a new cleaning and maintenance programme instituted and supported by the Egyptian government. The 22 Bobcat S550 skid-steer loaders have each been supplied with a Bobcat bucket and will be used for ditching and street cleaning work in the major cities in the governorate.

Among the advantages offered by the Bobcat skid-steer loaders that were pinpointed by this governorate are their compactness and their ability to easily operate in the narrow streets of the towns and cities in the district, together with their high performance for loading rubbish into collection vehicles.

Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said, "We congratulate our dealer, Otrac Heavy Equipment, for securing this order, which is a great testament to the professionalism and expertise they always offer their customers in Egypt. An important aspect is the impressive stock of new Bobcat equipment including skid-steer, backhoe and telescopic loaders maintained by Otrac at all times, ensuring they are the only supplier that can meet any sudden demand for equipment.”

