Faymonville CombiMAX enables historic move in Mozambique

Created: Friday, 11 June 2021 09:23

As maritime engineering plays a key role in the worldwide heavy lift business, Faymonville CombiMAX modular trailer combinations take on an important function for the supply of material weighing tons for an offshore project in the south of Africa

Large components for a gas project have started to arrive in Mozambique and are partly stored in Maputo in the South of the country. Around 12km of chains and more than 60 cable reels arrive by sea. While the reels with a height of more than five metres tip the scales at 65 tons, the individual chains and their steel baskets can weigh up to 150 tons.

For their transport from the port to a storage site, the team from Transportes Lalgy deploys a total of 18 axle lines of Faymonville CombiMAX, configured into two trailers of eight and 10 axles with a gooseneck each.

Faymonville general director Aly Lalgy said, “The quality and reliability of the Faymonville trailers as well as the thorough training are a decisive factor for the successful execution of this and many other projects in Maputo.”

For the recent mission in Maputo, they worked together with Bolloré Transport & Logistics and their O&G project manager Michael De Abreu. He has shared the positive experience with Faymonville equipment. “I already had the chance to benefit from Faymonville’s professionalism and support within a capital wind energy project in East Africa in the past, which included the use of numerous TeleMAX flatbed trailers”. Today, Michael De Abreu is pleased to confirm this impression in Mozambique.

The mission in Maputo was challenging, but Lalgy and Bolloré Transport & Logistics could rely on state-of-the-art equipment and a competent business partner. Michael De Abreu added, “I especially want to recognise Faymonville’s support during the entire vessel operations, contributing to the successful handling of the first mooring chains in the history of Mozambique.”