Genie expands in West Africa with new distributor

Created: Tuesday, 20 July 2021 13:18

Genie has strengthened its presence in West Africa by nominating International Company of Multiservices (ICOM), which specialises in the sale of lifting and aerial access equipment, as a new authorised distributor and service provider in seven countries

Genie has chosen ICOM to distribute and service its full range of Genie telescopic and articulating boom lifts, scissor lifts, telehandlers, vertical mast lifts and aerial work platforms in Senegal, Mauritania, Republic of Guinea, Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and Equatorial Guinea. ICOM has been an authorised Genie distributor and service provider in these seven countries since 1 January, 2021.

For many years, ICOM has been a partner of Eurogrues Afrique, a Moroccan-based company and market leader in the rental of lifting equipment and aerial work platforms. Based on this experience, ICOM has increased its level of expertise in aerial work platforms and personnel lifts over the years.

As a result, when Eurogrues learned that Genie was looking for a trusted partner in West Africa, it underlined the qualities and advantages that ICOM could provide: tangible resources and skills in the areas of sales, languages and different African cultures. With this, also comes its experience and knowledge of the market ranging from modes of transport and customer typology to country-specific regulations.

In addition, ICOM brings a real plus in terms of technical services as it has a team of trained technicians who are very experienced in the Genie product range. This is a significant advantage for end-users of Genie equipment in this region, 80% of which are oil, mining and shipping terminal companies. These companies expect a distributor to combine quality products, availability, professionalism and safety with a world-class level of service, backed by a good understanding of the region’s economic challenges and the high level of responsiveness that these challenges demand.

Genie and ICOM are proud of this new partnership, which is a step towards extending their joint presence and efficiency on the African continent for the benefit of all those who place their trust in them today.