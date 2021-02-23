Haulotte reveals new SIGMA 16 electric articulating booms

Haulotte, a leading material lifting equipment specialist, reveals two new electric articulating booms: SIGMA 16 and SIGMA 16 PRO (SIGMA 46 and SIGMA 46 PRO in North America)

The new models incorporate Haulotte's exclusive innovations and high-quality standards, combining excellent performance with a high level of serviceability, and meet all requirements for working at heights up to 16m (46 ft platform height).

The latest additions to the Haulotte family are designed for many indoor and even outdoor applications, such as industrial maintenance, finishing, renovation, cutting-edge industry or events.

Your best productivity ally

The SIGMA 16 electric articulating booms offer the best in class working envelope on the market. With their high up and over clearance and excellent outreach, it is easy to overcome all obstacles to reach the most remote work areas.

The jib with horizontal rotation ensures precise and safe approach without repositioning the machine. This additional movement flexibility enables operators to save precious time with maneuvers and access areas that are not accessible with a regular jib.

SIGMA 16 booms answer the industry’s expectation in terms of efficiency thanks to its two simultaneous movements and its ultra-fast elevation speed (90 seconds to full height). Some applications require the use of multiple equipment. SIGMA 16 models can carry up to 230 kg of load (500lb) and two operators without envelope restriction for maximum performance.

It operates indoors as well as outdoors, on all types of stabilised slab floors, thanks to its wide, solid, and notched tires and its high ground clearance (17cm-7in). The homogeneous tilt (4° no matter the boom orientation) makes it easy to reach the work zone without machine repositioning and time lost.

Agility in all situations

SIGMA 16 models are perfect to work in confined spaces. They operate without any risk of damaging the surrounding environment as the turret stays within the chassis footprint while rotating. Thanks to a compact footprint and narrow turning radius, operators can easily manoeuvre in the tightest spaces.

It fulfils all the criteria ensuring both driving and positioning precision. Asynchronous motors and proportional controls ensure smooth and fluid movements. The ergonomic control box is like the one used in Haulotte RTJ range for familiar and quick handling. Finally, the architecture of the machine also allows a perfectly vertical elevation of the arm.

Increased comfort and safety

SIGMA 16 booms can be equiped with both a front and lateral door for easy entry and a robust tool tray providing a large storage capacity. Driving safety is improved with the centered boom arm. For better safety and stability, the driving speed automatically adjusts during turns and on slopes.

The exclusive anti-entrapment system Haulotte Activ’Shield Bar is available on the SIGMA 16 models. In case of entrapment, the operator is pushed towards the bar integrated into the upper box cover, and the machine stops automatically. The Safety Gap allows a large clearance, preventing driver entrapment.