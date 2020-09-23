JCB launches backhoe loader with EU Stage V compliant engine

Created: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 05:06

JCB has unveiled 55kW 3CX backhoe loader with EU Stage V compliant engine, with an aim to deliver improved operator comfort and ease of use, increased productivity and performance, combined with reduced total cost of ownership

The machine contains revised Command Plus cab; enhanced safety including integrated LED beacons and step lighting.

With an efficiency boost – a three-litre Stage V engine delivering 10% torque increase and 7% fuel saving – it aims to provide an increased productivity with auto-levelling, auto seat select and auto-2WD.

This latest JCB 3CX takes the backhoe loader into a new decade, with a smart new look that features a revised Command Plus cab. There are four LED beacons integrated into the cab roof as standard, removing the need for magnetic beacons or drilling of the machine. The beacons can be clearly seen from all angles, improving site safety, while there is no requirement for the operator to have to climb up in the cold and wet to install beacons at the start of the day.

The Command Plus cab features yellow grab handles, for a clear touch point and there are larger mirrors for an improved view behind the machine when manoeuvring around site or when on road. Revised square work lights offer increased adjustment and the LED option now includes up to 10 lights, providing maximum illumination of the working area.

Cab interior providing a new level of comfort and usability

It features a split colour line, with darker grey used for the lower half and a lighter grey in the upper half of the cabin. This adds to the airy, spacious feel, providing the operator with a calm, comfortable working environment. There is a new seat, with a dark fabric and yellow stitching and a headrest is available on the Advanced Easy Control (AEC) model.

A revised three-spoke steering wheel provides an improved view of the new front display screen, which comes as standard on the latest 3CX. The screen shows the speedometer, all warning lights and the selected gear on Powershift models. For the first time JCB will also supply a factory-fit radio with Bluetooth telephone compatibility and USB, AUX and SD card capabilities. The radio is integrated into the headliner, but can be controlled by a rotary switch in the side console. Audio and telephone functions are also displayed in the new 7” side display screen.

This side screen provides the operator with increased functionality and increased information. The display is controlled by an automotive-style rotary switch, that provides quick access to the various operating menus.

Increased productivity

The 55kW Stage V 3CX introduces a range of advanced automation features, designed to reduce operator fatigue and to boost productivity. This includes Auto Stop, which automatically detects when the machine is no longer in use and shuts down the engine. Auto Stop eliminates engine idling, reducing fuel consumption and cutting emissions. The shut-down delay can be pre-set or adjusted by the operator through the side screen in the cab.

Auto Seat Select is available on machines equipped with servo lever control and automatically recognises which direction the seat is facing, eliminating the need to select functions as the operator changes from front to rear facing positions. Also available on servo models, automatic stabilisers now offer not just an auto-raise function, but also an automatic extend setting, stopping as the feet make contact with the ground. Automatic levelling lets the machine rapidly find a horizontal operating position on uneven ground.

Auto Drive has been improved, allowing the operator to automatically select a chosen engine speed when travelling on the road. Operation has been made easier with a new lever mounted beneath the direction selection control.

To reduce unnecessary tyre wear and fuel consumption, the 3CX now comes with Auto 2WD. This switches the transmission from 4WD to 2WD when the additional traction is no longer required. It allows the operator to select 4WD to dig into a pile or a face, where maximum tractive effort is required. Then, when the machine backs away and starts to travel at speed, the transmission automatically changes to 2WD. The speed at which this change occurs can be set by the operator through the side screen menus.

Additional lighting has been added to illuminate the cab on both sides of the machine around the step area, making it easier for the operator to access and leave the machine in the dark. A timer can be set to automatically dim the lighting when the machine is switched off, or once the door has been closed. The 3CX also benefits from a host of standard features, including rear light guards, a return-to-dig system, front shovel clam cylinder guards, loader pipework and the loader Smooth Ride System.

Stage V Power

The 55kW 3CX is powered by JCB’s latest EU Stage V compliant three-litre diesel engine, replacing the previous generation 4.4-litre. The compact engine delivers 55kW of power and 440Nm of torque, an increase of 10% over the previous model. Its smaller capacity and increased efficiency result in up to a 7% fuel saving over the Stage IV 55kW engine in general use. The three-litre JCB engine achieves EU Stage V emissions standards without the need for a Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) or any form of exhaust additive.

The engine is equipped with a combined Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), with an 8,000-hour operating life. Regeneration is automatically controlled and can be monitored through JCB’s standard LiveLink telematics system. The engine benefits from a sealed for life crankcase ventilation module and hydraulic tappets, removing the need for manual adjustment. This contributes to lower service and maintenance costs and a cut in total cost of ownership for the customer.