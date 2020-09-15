Kenya’s Mombasa Cement procures second Hitachi EX-1900-6 excavator

Mombasa Cement, one of the leading cement producers in Kenya, has procured a second Hitachi EX-1900-6 large mining excavator through Rock Plant, Hitachi Construction Machinery’s official dealer in East Africa

Hitachi’s EX-1900-6 is a large excavator that is known for high horsepower, powerful single engine, emission control engines, larger bucket that provides high work capacity, computer-aided engine-pump control system, built-in toughness, comfortable operator space, easy access and maintenance, ultimately providing giant-sized productivity. The excavator is equipped with both front-shovel and backhoe configurations, as well as a ripper.

Founded in 2007, Mombasa Cement Limited has an annual capacity of 2.3 mmt. The company is also one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly cement producers in East Africa.

Mombasa Cement Limited purchased its first Hitachi EX-1900-6 excavator in 2017. With its latest acquisition, Mombasa Cement Limited has expanded its fleet of Hitachi machines to 40 units including the ZX870 and ZX350 excavators, ZW310 and ZW180 wheel loaders and HSC SCX2800-2A crane.

Earlier, with Hitachi ZX 870 excavators, Mombasa Cement Limited increased the soil (limestone) production rate from 4,000 tons per day to roughly 12,000 tons per day. With the addition of the second EX-1900-6, the company further aims to increase its production capacity of 19,000 tons per day.

Rock Plant has been supplying Hitachi machines to Mombasa Cement Limited since 2011. The latest excavator is similar to their first machine and it is the first Hitachi machine that is used for constant ripping across the globe, according to Pritpal Roopra, managing director, Rock Plant.

According to Hitachi Construction Machinery, “Hitachi's computer-aided engine-pump control (E-P Control) coaxes optimum efficiency from the engine and hydraulic pumps. This innovative system senses load demand and controls engine and pump output for maximum operating efficiency.”