Kohler launches durable M139 steel generator canopy

Created: Tuesday, 01 June 2021 07:11

Power systems supplier Kohler has launched its M139 generator canopy

It offers the highest levels of anti-corrosion performance, making it suitable for use in harsh outdoor environments in markets such as Africa and the Middle East.

The M139 integrates powers from 165 kVA to 250 kVA. It completes the redesign of canopies for Kohler’s industrial range, with the previously released M137 and M138 covering 22 to 130 kVA.

The canopy is made from aluminium-zinc coated steel, which provides superior protection against corrosion compared with standard galvanised steel. Tests at the French Corrosion Institute near Kohler’s headquarters in Brest, northwest France, showed that the M139 continued to provide resistance up to 1,500 hours in a climatic chamber under salt spray conditions.

The design of the M139 has also resulted in the removal of certain welds, eliminating water traps that can accelerate the spread of rust.

“The M139 canopy integrates generators for prime and back-up electricity production in global markets, and it will find application in a broad range of small industry and retail settings,” said Kevin Bougault, product manager, Small Diesel Range at Kohler.

Other design advantages include grooved sheets to provide additional structural solidity of the canopy, therefore reducing vibration. The M139 also comes with a chamfered roof and plastic finishing on the corners, providing additional protection.

“Durability was a crucial factor from the outset,” said Bougault. “Our designers and engineers worked closely with first-class suppliers to ensure the production of a canopy that is built to last.”

Day-to-day practicality was also an important consideration. The M139 features a door at the front and a double-sized panel on the side for ease of access for maintenance teams. An oculus on the door provides clear visibility of the generator control panel. The M139 also features a lifting eye as standard, so that it can be easily hoisted from the top.

The M139 will be offered to global markets through an extended distribution network, providing delivery within two weeks.

