KOHLER: The new power product line optimised for standby applications

Created: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 06:31

The new KOHLER generators provide the optimised solution for standby applications, with all best-selling features packaged together

The easy and quick-to-install product meets requirements for good value for money and reliability.

The generating sets are powered by robust and traditional engines and offer short lead-times along with easy installation and maintenance. The range is made up of six power from 900 kVA up to 1500 kVA available in open or soundproofed versions to minimise sound levels and protect the product from environmental damage.

The company’s engineering design offices have been working together over the last two years to optimise the performance of the generating sets and test their reliability in its laboratory.

The benefits include:

Reliable back-up product: The new KOHLER range of generating sets is based on robust and proven technology. It delivers high performance, with a low fuel consumption level and a cooling system designed to perform even in high-temperature environments. They can be installed quickly wherever you need power.

Optimised package: The conception of the range and the preconfigured equipment have been designed to allow you to benefit from the best value for money and to optimise your investment.

Short lead-time: These generating sets are configured products available in stock, ready to ship and offer short lead-times.

Kohler standard of quality: This new range is aligned with the high-quality standards that Kohler requires in the manufacture of its generating sets.

Kohler service level: With numerous direct service locations and 800+ distributors worldwide, Kohler customers have the assurance of 24/7 emergency service and responsive after-market support.

Rest assured that KOHLER genuine parts are built specifically for the industrial generator and will be available when needed. And customers will be perfectly at ease in operating their plant thanks to the qualified training provided by the company's experts on their site or in one of its five training centres around the world.