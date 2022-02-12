Liebherr Lego competition to celebrate the R 9800 – the world's most efficient excavator entering Africa

Created: Saturday, 12 February 2022 09:56

The Liebherr R 9800 Excavator is built to outperform all competitors in the ultra class mining market

Weighing 800 tons, this ‘beast’ has been developed as the optimal loading tool for large scale mining operations to achieve the most demanding targets.

Kanu Equipment proudly distributes all Liebherr mining, construction and earthmoving machinery across Africa and offers tailored solutions from technical advice, spare parts and logistics to highly skilled and experienced maintenance support.

Now, in celebration of the successful delivery, assembly, service and support (not to mention demand) of this impressive machine into Africa, we have partnered with Liebherr to offer you a chance to win this fantastic Lego Technic prize, valued at US$500.

Kanu Equipment has decided to award these phenomenal Lego sets to six lucky entrants from within the African territories that they operate in.

The competition closes on 2 May, 2021 and the winners will be announced on African Review’s and Kanu Equipment Africa's LinkedIn pages on 3 June, 2021.

Simply visit www.kanuequipment.com/competition to be entered into the draw.