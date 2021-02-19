Liebherr supplies world first hydraulic excavator with Leica 3D machine control system

A Liebherr R 934 G8 crawler excavator, the world’s first hydraulic excavator with a factory-fitted Leica Geosystems machine control system, has been delivered to customer Brad-Pave

The partnership between Liebherr and Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has been established since last year and allows Liebherr customers to purchase generation 6 and 8 crawler excavators and wheeled excavators with a factory-fitted 2D and 3D machine control system as an option.

The generation 8 R 934 crawler excavator comes with the Leica 3D passive system and will be soon updated with a semi-automatic system featuring an automatic inclination/rotation function. According to Paul Bradshaw, director at Brad-Pave, the machine control system is critical – it is the key to accurate and effective work.

Choosing a Liebherr machine for quality and service

It was the quality and expertise of Liebherr that persuaded Paul Bradshaw to opt for a Liebherr machine. Other factors tipping the balance in Liebherr’s favour were the excellent service and several possible adaptations offered with the machine. On its first construction site job, the R 934 was mainly used to dig a large drainage trench across a field. The machine’s power and responsiveness were entirely to the operator’s satisfaction.

The 7.1 tonne counterweight and 800mm pads ensure good stability in all conditions. The machine has run up 350 hours on the clock since delivery. The director declares that he will definitely be coming back to Liebherr for his next purchase.

The Leica 3D machine control system

The R 934 crawler excavator is the first Liebherr machine with a factory-fitted Leica Geosystems control system. The entry into partnership between Liebherr and Leica Geosystems, announced March 2020, enables Liebherr to offer customers the expertise of both companies, allowing the delivery of more advanced and reliable solutions. This meant that Brad-Pave was able to purchase an excavator fitted with a Leica Geosystems semi-automatic 3D machine control system featuring an inclination/rotation function. According to Paul Bradshaw, the machine control system is the key to accurate and effective work. Factory installation has the advantage of ensuring high system reliability thanks to the expertise of the staff doing the installation work, in addition to reducing down-time on site. The company expects to increase its productivity with the help of this new built-in system.