Liebherr to showcase latest equipment at MINExpo 2021

Created: Friday, 16 July 2021 09:04

Liebherr will showcase its latest innovative equipment, technology, and services for the mining industry at MINExpo International

New developments and exciting announcements will be presented from Liebherr Mining’s new technology portfolio, as well as the pathway forward into low and zero emission mining.

Attendees will be able to interact with new technologies through a VR booth, and discover Liebherr’s technology at the daily masterclasses held with Liebherr experts. All exhibits, announcements, and showcases from the expo will also be delivered on Liebherr’s website and social media channels.

Liebherr is set to introduce three new excavators at MINExpo: the R 9150 Generation 7 (machine showcased on the booth), the R 9200 Generation 7, and the brand-new R 9600 Generation 8. These three machines establish the new naming strategy based on technology levels for Liebherr machines. All three excavators are equipped with the latest innovations including Liebherr Power Efficiency, Assistance Systems, and Bucket Filling Assistant.

Liebherr has recently extended its product offering with the T 274, a class-leading 305t / 336 tons haul truck. This new truck bridges the gap between the T 284 and T 264. Designed and adapted from years of experience in mining truck development, the T 274 is a true 305 tonne machine that provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption, and a low cost per tonne. A wide range of options are available including the Liebherr Trolley Assist System and Liebherr Autonomy Kit.

Liebherr will also showcase its flagship mining dozer the PR 776 Litronic, which delivers best-in-class efficiency. The machine will be on display together with the new LiReCon Liebherr teleoperation system. LiReCon (Liebherr Remote Control) provides additional comfort and safety for operators in tough mining applications.

Liebherr components for mining applications will also feature at MINExpo. Among the components is the D98 diesel engine series, which is available for both Liebherr and other mining equipment manufacturers, for new and repowered machines.

The LRT 1090-2.1 90t / 100 tons rough terrain crane is designed to deliver the highest safety level. It is fitted as standard with an outrigger monitor which automatically detects the support status and includes the crane control system. It is also delivered as standard with the VarioBase variable support base which enhances flexibility on site and increases the crane’s lifting capacity. The LRT 1090-2.1 features a 47m / 154ft telescopic boom which can be extended easily with two telescoping modes, strong or long.

Mining Technology Product portfolio

Liebherr will present the world premiere of its brand new Mining Technology Product portfolio at MINExpo. This will demonstrate the company’s interoperable and scalable approach to their equipment, technology, and service product offerings.

This portfolio consisting of Liebherr’s Assistance Systems, Machine Automation, and Digital Service products will provide customers with flexible scope of supply solutions to increase safety and asset operational effectiveness.

Zero Emission Programme

In addition to its range of solutions already helping customers achieve low emissions, Liebherr Mining has a clear vision and roadmap to expand its current offering to achieve low fossil fuel solutions in 2022, along with fossil fuel free solutions for the majority of applications by 2030. At MINExpo, strategic partnerships with energy and infrastructure providers will be announced, alongside the roadmap for Liebherr to provide these solutions to our customers.

MINExpo International will be held in Las Vegas, USA, from September 13–15, 2021.