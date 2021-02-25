Mammoet expands fleet in Africa and the Middle East with the addition of eight cranes

Created: Thursday, 25 February 2021 09:45

Heavy lifting and transport service provider, Mammoet, has added eight cranes to expand its fleet in the Middle East, Africa and Caspian (MEA) region

A 600t crawler crane, a 400t, two 250t and 100t capacity all-terrain cranes, as well as three 35t rough terrain cranes have been added to the regional fleet.

The expansion increases Mammoet’s capacity in the region, complementing the diverse fleet of equipment for projects and day rental jobs, adding flexibility and greater availability for work in several high-demand geographic areas.

The cranes will support Mammoet’s range of engineered heavy lifting work – from small construction sites to handling complex lifts in industrial plants. They will be available for customers across all sectors including the power, petrochemical, mining, renewables and civil construction sectors.

“We are excited to complement our current regional fleet with these additional cranes in the region as we are continually looking for ways to improve the efficiency of our operations and equipment ready availability for construction and maintenance projects; thus reinforcing our emphasis on service to our customers,” commented Michel Bunnik, commercial director for Mammoet Middle East and Africa.

Established in the region for more 40 years, Mammoet MEA provides equipment day hire through to turnkey mega-project solutions and is represented in eleven countries across the region: UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.