Metso Outotec delivers Planet Positive process technology to a metals recycling plant

Created: Thursday, 10 June 2021 06:08

Metso Outotec has received an order for the engineering and delivery of key equipment for the expansion of a precious metals recycling plant

Metso Outotec’s equipment delivery consists of a direct current (DC) furnace with feeding equipment and a process control system. The customer and the value of the contract will not be disclosed. The order has been booked in Metals’ Q2/2021 order intake. Typically, this type of order is in the range of US$9mn to US$18mn.

“Our DC furnace technology is well suited for secondary smelting applications, including precious metal recycling. This delivery is well in line with our strategy to grow in a circular economy,” explained Jyrki Makkonen, vice-president, smelting business line at Metso Outotec.

Precious metals play an essential role in building more sustainable societies. They are used, for example, as catalysts in controlling automotive exhaust emissions. Precious metals can be recycled an infinite number of times.

Metso Outotec’s pyro- and hydrometallurgical technologies are well suited for the processing of secondary raw materials, including valuable metals like copper and platinum.

The Planet Positive multi-purpose Ausmelt and Kaldo processes can be used for integrated primary smelting and standalone smelting, complemented with efficient gas cleaning systems. Further refining can be accomplished with Metso Outotec’s electrorefining and electrowinning processing technologies. The Metso Outotec DC furnace is based on proprietary technology featuring advanced environmental performance and efficient slag and alloy separation providing high metal recoveries.